Jeffrey Allan Adkins, 63, of Jane Lew and formerly of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born in South Charleston on June 3, 1959, a son of the late Virgil Allan and Roberta Jane “Janie” Snell Adkins. In addition to his parents, Jeff was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one grandson, Jack Ryan Rollins (who is now playing superheroes with his “Pop Pop” again); and one hunting brother, Stewart Rhoades. On November 14, 1985, Jeff married the love of his life, Belinda Lee Cook. He spent nearly 38 years loving and cherishing her and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Jeff are his wife, Belinda Adkins of Jane Lew; five children: J.B. Cartmill and wife, Amy, of Lake Mary, FL, Mark Adkins of Fairmont, Brooke Cartmill Rollins of Bridgeport, Kristina Adkins of Fairmont, and Taylor Adkins McDonald and husband, Ryan “Buckwheat”, of Bridgeport; eight grandchildren: Allison, Emma, Paisley, Lanee, Maci, Scout, Karlee, and Tate; two sisters: Kim Peters and companion, John Rawlins, of South Charleston, and Robbin Polaschek and husband, Dean, of Raeford, NC; best friends: Calvin Rowan and Rick Cogar; and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him dearly. Jeff graduated from South Charleston High School in 1977. In 1985, he and his family made the move to Weston. Jeff owned and operated AJ’s Military Surplus on Main Street in Weston. He retired in 2021 from the oil and gas industry after nearly 30 years. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the yearly hunting trips to Colorado with his buddies and always asked to be returned there after he passed. Jeff was happiest at the cabin with his dad, Uncle Chester, Kenny, Calvin, Stewart, Rick, Mark, and Ryan. Jeff’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that cards and condolences be sent to: Pat Boyle Funeral Home c/o Belinda Adkins, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jeffrey Allan Adkins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

