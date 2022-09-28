Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a low-pressure system lingered in Canada, bringing clouds and even a few isolated showers our way. Today, that system will move east, and a disturbance will move in behind it, resulting in gray skies and a chance of rain. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, and a few isolated showers will push into our region. These showers will not produce much rain (likely trace amounts to a tenth of an inch at most, similar to yesterday), and they leave after 8 PM. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s, below-average for late-September. Overall, expect a cool, cloudy day. Overnight, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will form in parts of our region, which could impact your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s. Overall, tonight will be cold and quiet, with some fog. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, and no rain is expected, as a high-pressure system pushes in and brings dry, stable air from the north into our region. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-60s. Overall, expect a mild, quiet afternoon. Friday will also be a nice, sunny day, with highs in the upper-60s, so we end the workweek on a nice note. Then as we transition to October this weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Ian (which as of this morning - September 28 - is southwest of Florida and expected to make landfall south of Tampa as a major hurricane) will lift in and bring moisture into West Virginia. This results in scattered showers, and even downpours, into our area at times. These showers will linger into next week, depending on how long the remnants stick around, and it’s likely not until the middle of next week that we dry out. There is still uncertainty regarding rainfall totals this far out, so we’re watching carefully. Still, this does mean a soggy weekend, so make sure to take it slow if you’re traveling. In short, today will be cool and cloudy, the last few days of September will be mild and sunny, and this weekend will be soggy and rainy.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A few isolated showers will push into our area, but not much rain is expected, and they should leave during the mid-evening hours at the latest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s, well below-average for this time of year. Overall, today will be mild and cloudy, with a chance of rain. High: 59.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain. Patchy fog may develop across our area, which will have an impact on your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-40s. Overall, tonight will be cool and quiet, with some fog. Low: 47.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be mild and sunny. High: 65.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds coming in the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Overall, Friday afternoon will be nice and quiet. High: 68.

