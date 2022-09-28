Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 28th, 2022

It is going to be a wet weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone! It was a foggy start today, and we will likely see another foggy day tomorrow. Skies will stay partly cloudy through Friday. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s.

As we head into the weekend, all eyes are on Hurricane Ian after it made landfall earlier this afternoon. As Ian heads north, we will likely see some of the storms northern showers move into our area beginning as soon as late Friday. Expect to have a wet and cloudy weekend.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 47

Thursday: Morning for, then partly cloudy: High 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High 68

Saturday: Rainy: High 68

