Many Florida flights canceled due to Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many local flights to Florida have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian.

Allegiant Airlines has only canceled one flight so far at NCWV Airport. That flight was scheduled to depart on Thursday to Sanford.

In Pittsburgh, several flights scheduled for Florida have been canceled. Flights to the following cities in Florida are canceled, according to Pittsburgh International Airport’s website:

Tampa

Fort Myers

Orlando

Ft. Lauderdale

In Charleston at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Spirit Airlines’ flight to Orlando on Thursday has been canceled.

Flight passengers are reminded that severe weather can affect flights beyond the immediate area and to check flight statuses prior to coming to the airport.

Click here to check the status on future flights from NCWV Airport through Allegiant Airlines.

Click here to check the status on future flights from Pittsburgh.

