Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Morgantown community gathered outside the Monongalia County Board of Education building before the board’s meeting to protest a decision made to remove Pride flags from classrooms.

Faith organizer for ACLU West Virginia, Jenny Williams, said that she and several others were there to stand with the students of Monongalia County Schools that have been affected by the removal of pride flags at their schools.

“The students and supporters don’t understand themselves to be political people just by their existence. So, the policy that the board is looking at is a policy that talks about political activity,” Williams said.

The meeting started with 37 delegations from the community discussing the Pride flag within schools.

However, not everyone was upset by the decision to remove the flags.

“The flag that was displayed and honored during their times in these schools was the American flag. The flag that is for all. Special interest group flags should not be displayed,” one man said.

Following the delegations, Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell addressed the crowd regarding the situation.

He said this decision had nothing to do with the board itself. It was part of school policy.

“I wasn’t sure if it was in violation or wasn’t in violation, and so whenever there is a question about that. We seek legal counsel,” Campbell said.

By that recommendation, the flags were removed. The item was put on the agenda for discussion as so many people had shared interest.

Several board members asked to receive more information about legal counsel’s advice and to look into the meaning and interpretations of these policies.

No official decisions were made in the meeting.

