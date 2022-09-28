Part of US 250 in Marion Co. to be closed next week

(Source: WALB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Rt. 250 that has undergone construction for months will be closed next week as crews continue working in the area.

Rt. 250 between Muriale’s Italian Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure is for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipe for a rockfall protection project.

The roadway will only be closed at night, officials said.

Rt. 250 has had at least one lane closed between Wood’s Boat House and Muriale’s Italian Kitchen since the spring when the project began.

Officials said alternate routes include Holbert Rd., I-79 and Mary Lou Retton Dr.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

