WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection.

Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.

Officials do not anticipate the disease to spread beyond those in the class already receiving treatment.

Cryptosporidium can be contracted following fecal-oral contamination from an infected source, such as a calf.

The Davis College is working to track the contamination source and is reiterating the importance of proper personal hygiene among students—particularly when working with animals, officials said.

While the symptoms of Cryptosporidium are unpleasant, they are not life threatening, and treatments are available that can help reduce symptom time.

Cryptosporidium is common in young calves and can result from numerous sources.

