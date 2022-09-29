2 killed in Upshur County wreck

EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael Pyles, of Buckhannon, west on Rt. 151 when he “exited the south roadway edge” and lost control. He traveled north across the road and struck a tree over the embankment.

Pyles and 54-year-old Karen Gimmel were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The UPSO was assisted by West Virginia State Police, Upshur County EMS, Department of Highways and Ellamore and Buckhannon Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.