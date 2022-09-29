Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown community protests ban of Pride flag in schools.
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan