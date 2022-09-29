Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a weak disturbance brought clouds and isolated rain chances to our region. Before leaving in the evening. Today will be much nicer, as a a high-pressure system will push in and bring dry, stable air to West Virginia. So this afternoon, skies will be partly clear and sunny, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-60s, warmer than the past few days. Overnight, more clouds will push in, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with more clouds pushing in during the evening hours. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures in the upper-60s in some areas. Overnight into Saturday, the remnants of Hurricane Ian (which is still lingering in central Florida as of this morning, September 29) will lift into West Virginia, bringing showers and even a few downpours into the area and leading to a messy transition to October. This rain will continue into Sunday and perhaps even Monday. However, because of their interactions with a high-pressure system in Canada, most of the rain will fall in southern West Virginia. Still, while rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, some areas in North-Central West Virginia will see an inch or more of rain between Saturday and Monday morning. Thereafter, a high-pressure system pushes in from the north and dries us out, and it’s not until later in the week that a cold front brings more rain chances to our region. All the while, temperatures will be in the mid-60s. In short, today and tomorrow will end September with partly sunny skies and nice conditions, and this weekend will be soggy and cloudy.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds in the afternoon. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, today will be mild and quiet, with plenty of sunshine. High: 66.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing overnight. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-40s. Low: 45.

Friday: Skies will be overcast, with most of the clouds coming in the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be gray but feel nice. During the late-evening, a steady rain starts to push into our region, and it will last through the night, leading to soggy conditions. High: 66.

Saturday: Skies will be overcast, and widespread showers, and even a few downpours, will push in throughout the day. This could lead to slick roads and other problems, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the northeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, Saturday will be rainy and cloudy. High: 62.

