Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said.

Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms,” Ihlenfeld said.

Officials said Sprouse admitted to working with another to illegally purchase two pistols from a licensed dealer in December 2020 in Marion County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

