Mon Health recognized for organ, eye, and tissue donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mon Health system hospitals have earned national recognition for efforts in organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state.

During an event at Stonewall Resort in September, Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital all received the Titanium award, the highest an organization can achieve.

Kevin Stalnaker, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, says the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign is vital to our area.

The WPFL is a vital organization in the continued healthcare continuum in our region and state. The ability to offer lifesaving transplants can extend the life of many patients and families. Organ donation is one of the greatest gifts a person could potentially give to a patient on a waiting list. Many thanks for all donors and their families for participating in this wonderful program.

The WPFL is a national initiative that connects the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in raising awareness about the importance of donation.

The WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating staff, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors.

“Every ten minutes, someone is added to the organ transplant waiting list. Many people support donation as an opportunity to give life and health to others but fail to take the important step of registering as a donor,” said Krystal Atkinson, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Medical Center. “By becoming a donor, you can save several lives and improve the lives of many more.”

Between January 1 and April 30, 33 West Virginia hospitals and health systems participated in the challenge.

In 2021, 95 organ donors from West Virginia saved the lives of 223 people, and 317 tissue and cornea donors restored sight for 62 people. By the end of 2022, WV hospitals will have significant impact in saving and healing a record number of lives through organ and tissue donations and transplants for the fourth straight year.

To register as a donor today, visit click here. For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visit click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.