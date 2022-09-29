Monongalia County EMS shares information with residents about a levy on the November ballot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In light of the upcoming November election, Monongalia County Emergency Services created a webpage to share information regarding a levy that would be on the county’s ballot.

Executive Director of Mon County EMS, Forest Weyen, said the four-year levy was needed more than ever.

“We see EMS agencies in different parts of the U.S. closing or collapsing or being in really critical states. West Virginia is not immune to that. It’s happening around here. It’s happening in Mon County over the last year,” Weyen explained.

He added that Mon EMS relies on its partners for a portion of funding.

If the levy passed, it could assist in more emergency readiness and infrastructure efforts.

“There are areas of the county. That it doesn’t make physical sense to put an ambulance in the more rural areas of the county. Areas of the county that only get one call per day. Folks that work and play in those areas need access to emergency medical care,” Weyen said.

He explained the levy would help ensure that these lesser populated areas would still get the emergency services they need.

EMS planned four in-person information sessions throughout October, all at 6 p.m., listed below.

October 5 at Triune Halleck VFD Social Hall

October 12 at Mason Dixon Historical Park

October 17 at Blacksville VFD Social Hall

October 19 at River Road VFD

