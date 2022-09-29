Police: Janitor found with meth at Greenmont Elementary School

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department says a Greenmont Elementary School janitor was found with meth.

Police say the Vienna Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was called to Greenmont Elementary School at 3:41 p.m. Thursday because it was suspected an employee was under the influence.

Vienna Police say they found Clayton Wheeland inside the school. Medics were also called because of his condition.

Police say the investigation led to the recovery of a suspected amount of meth, six Adderall capsules, and marijuana.

Wheeland was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Wheeland will be medically cleared and then placed at the Wood County Holding Center and will await his arraignment at 10:00 p.m.

Wheeland faces no less than one year nor more than fifteen years in a correctional facility on the felony charge if he’s convicted. More charges are pending.

