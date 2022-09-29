Ronald Lee Catlett, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 25, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on April 7, 1944 in Kingwood, WV, the son of the late Ralph Catlett and Lafern “Midge” Sheers Catlett Cobb.

Ron graduated from the Tunnelton High School with the class of 1962. He completed his education at the WV State Police Academy and served with the WV State Police for twenty-five years before retiring. Ron and his wife Marsha attended the Lubeck Community Baptist Church. Ron will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted to his family, especially to his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and was always glad to lend a helping hand to anyone in need of his assistance. Ron enjoyed family gatherings, family trips, camping, time with his dogs and the occasional scratch off ticket.

Ronald is survived by his wife of thirty-one years Marsha G. Taylor Catlett, children Ron Bishoff (Teri), Chris Catlett (Vickie), Jane Betsy Catlett (Richard), Jason Catlett, Jeff Catlett, Tabitha Knight (Stefan), Sheri Wilson, (Doug) Samantha Brodie, Andy Davis, grandchildren Joseph Graham (Tyfani), Sabrina Caratello (Brandon), Jessica Reggi (Ben), Sara Catlett, Shane Catlett, Savannah Poling (Simon), Autumn Knight, Shelby Stoops, Ryan Wilson (Solomia), Emily Stilgenbauer (Joe), Hannah Lawrentz, Alex Wilson, Carrie Brodie, great grandchildren Isaiah, Elliana, Molly, Annette, Meredith and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Michael Catlett, Eddie Catlett, maternal grandmother Mearl Sheers, who was so instrumental in his early life and sister-in-law Betty Jane Taylor.

Funeral services will be 6 PM Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4 - 6 on Thursday prior to the service.

