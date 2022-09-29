Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, addressed reports he received that students were threatened by some teachers with possible suspension from school for walking out on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 students participated in a walkout Wednesday afternoon to protest pride flags being banned in schools. Numerous residents were also on hand at the walkout to show their support for the students.

Dr. Campbell released the following statement on the situation:

It was brought to my attention that students reported that prior to yesterday’s walkout, some teachers threatened participants with possible suspension from school for their actions.

For clarification, there was absolutely no directive given to administrators or teachers to prevent students from expressing their viewpoints or for peacefully demonstrating on school property. While students’ absences from class will be counted as such, their peaceful protest on school property happened without any administrative consequences.

I would also like to reiterate that adults are not legally permitted to be on school property for demonstration purposes or for participation in political events or attempts to influence students.

Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools

The decision to remove pride flags from schools has caused a firestorm of controversy, including protests outside of the Monongalia County Board of Education building on Tuesday.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools

Morgantown High students walkout to protest pride flag banning

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown community protests ban of Pride flag in schools.
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
NOAA WP-3D Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian Sep 27, 2022
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
NOAA WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunter Flight into Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
2 killed in Upshur County wreck