Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business

Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business
Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business(wsaz)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 15 years old, Samuel Felinton, a Huntington High School student decided he wanted to start a business.

Now a couple of years later, the business has grown and he’s written the book Teenager Business.

“Teenager Business is basically a book I tried to write to help teenagers and other people to get into business,” he said. “And I broke it down into three simple sections -how to sell, what to sell, and who to sell to.”

Felinton said he began his business, Taipan Esports, during the pandemic by sponsoring video game players competing in Super Smash Brothers and Rocket League.

He hopes his peers can learn from his book and relate to someone their own age.

“It’s easier to listen to a teenager talk about business rather than an older person talk about business because I know what teenagers are going through right now,” he said.

Samuel’s mom Bethany said while she was surprised at how quickly his initial business took off, she’s not surprised by Samuel.

“If he says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it,” she said. “I’m just excited to see as he further ages what he’s going to do.”

Now in his senior year of high school, he’s looking toward the future hoping for a full-ride scholarship to a college in West Virginia.

He said the next business he wants to get into is the decor industry.

“Posters, wall art, pillows, and stuff like that,” he said. “I want to learn how to fully design.”

If you’re interested in purchasing Teenager Business you can find it on Amazon.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown community protests ban of Pride flag in schools.
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

Photo – L-R: Kevin Stalnaker, CAO, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital; Jamie...
Mon Health recognized for organ, eye, and tissue donation
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
NOAA WP-3D Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian Sep 27, 2022
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
NOAA WP-3D Orion Hurricane Hunter Flight into Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022