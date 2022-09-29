WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian

Video by Nick Underwood NOAA
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career.

Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.

In a post on Twitter, Underwood said he has never seen so much lightning in an eye of a hurricane.

The aircraft Underwood was aboard, Kermit, is a Lockheed WP-3D Orion, an NOAA “Hurricane Hunter” that helps collect data used in tropical cyclone research and forecasting.

The newly upgraded and repainted NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion N42RF, also known as "Kermit,"...
The newly upgraded and repainted NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion N42RF, also known as "Kermit," taking off from Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 18, 2017.(Lt. Kevin Doremus / NOAA)

After the fact, Underwood shared photos to Twitter of the eye of the storm 8,000 feet above the ocean.

Below is another video captured by Underwood as they flew into Hurricane Ian.

Video by Nick Underwood NOAA

