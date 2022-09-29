WVa programs receiving $7.9M in federal funding awards

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $7.9 million for seven West Virginia programs to address homelessness, health care services and medical research.

The awards include $5.8 million to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for home visit services for children and families in at-risk communities; $1 million to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for new treatment access for substance use disorder in rural communities; $365,000 to West Virginia University for research into arthritis, musculoskeletal and skin diseases through genome editing; and $250,000 to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for mental health services for children and families affected by substance use disorder.

Also $200,000 to Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc. to support mental health services to adults and youth in the community; $160,000 to Youth Services System, Wheeling, for response to the needs of at-risk youth; and $149,000 to Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless to help youth who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness and human trafficking.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funding Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown community protests ban of Pride flag in schools.
Members of the Morgantown community protest decision to remove Pride flag in schools
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Crews rescue man from the Monongahela River
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

Mon. County EMS shares information about levy on November ballot.
Monongalia County EMS shares information with residents about a levy on the November ballot
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV evening forecast for Sept 28, 2022
Morgantown High students walkout to protest pride flag banning
‘Ginga’ of ‘Gramma and Ginga’ passes away at 103