2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available for purchase

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online.

“We are so proud of this year’s calendar and can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy. Last year’s calendar sold out, so we’re encouraging everyone to buy a copy while supplies last,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.

The popular calendar features beautiful paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles that will help people get the most out of their outdoor adventures in 2023.

The fastest way to purchase a calendar is to order online. Calendars may also be purchased at state park gift shops and select retail outlets around the state.

Click here to order a calendar by mail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.