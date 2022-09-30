Balloons Over Morgantown Returns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “5 thousand cubic feet of air up there and right now it’s 145 degrees good morning beautiful day in Morgantown”, Mark Woodard, Balloon Pilot.

Captain Mark Woodard and many others took off at 8 am to celebrate balloons over Morgantown.

An event where hot air balloons gather and take flight over the beautiful hills of Mountaineer Country.

“It’s a disease, it’s a blast, you know just all the smiles it makes, that’s what I love you land somewhere, and you give rides to Tyler and these other folks and just bring smiles to everyone’s faces, I love that”, Mark Woodard, Balloon Pilot.

Carpe Diem is the name of the balloon Captain Mark fly’s and he does rides so people can see the magic behind the phrase " Seize the Day”.

“Some of them are real nervous before they get going but after they get going it’s just so beautiful”, Mark Woodard, Balloon Pilot.

“Once we were in the air it was amazing it was a smooth ride and the pilot was awesome, we had lots of memories made and lots of fun”, Erica Baker, Balloon Rider.

“I had lots of fun that was my first time going on a balloon ride in an actual hot air balloon”, Alexa Baker, Balloon Rider.

The balloons will be launching through Sunday, October 2nd and watchers are encouraged to chase the balloons to see where they land.

