Breaking down the Mountaineers’ offense ahead of Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer offense needed a moment to get going against Virginia Tech, but a momentum shift at the end of the first half and beginning of the fourth showed the ability of JT Daniels to remain unfazed when the offense is figuring it out and the strength to push through that and still find success.

There’s a lot of talk about the Mountaineer offense and it all starts with the line, a group that has been cultivated to develop in a way that once thy hit a peak, they will be able to play at a really high level for a long time. It’s not just the offensive line or the running backs or JT Daniels or the tight ends, it’s about all of it coming together, that’s what we saw on display last Thursday in Blacksburg, that’s what will give the Mountaineers success.

The running back room has proven their strength. Justin Johnson as a guy who stood out against the Hokies, but his play wasn’t surprising. The coaching staff knew his capabilities and that whether it’s Johnson, Tony Mathis or CJ Donaldson, whoever you put on the field is going to produce. Now, it’s about seeing which style of running back play works the best in the moment and who has the hot hand.

Putting some numbers to it, the Mountaineers are No. 21 nationally in third down conversions and No. 5 in fourth down conversions, bing successful with the latter 90% of the time.

West Virginia is averaging 42.75 points a game, good for No. 14 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 for scoring offense.

The Mountaineers are the only school in the Big 12 to house two running backs who rank among the top 10 rushers in the league, the honor lying with Donaldson and Mathis.

The word trust has been big under Graham Harrell’s new offense, last we heard about it with JT Daniels and this week it’s the line that has felt that trust. One thing is for sure, that trust is paying off.

Trust that graham shows in us you know having a coach that trusts the offensive line to go for it on fourth down or third down is very reassuring to us, having people who have confidence in us really boosts us up and gives us the extra push to do what we need to do,” said offensive lineman James Gmiter.

“The nice thing here has been coach brown has allowed us to go for it on fourth down, when that’s the case, you’re even more willing to throw it underneath or run the football you know throw it underneath the chains or run it on third in situations where a lot of people wouldn’t do that just because it’s been effective,” said Harrell.

