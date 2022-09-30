Carolyn F. Orr, of Fairmont, WV, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on September 29, 2022 at Guardian Healthcare in Fairmont. She was born August 26, 1936, a daughter of the late June J. Orr and Martha F. Tennant and her step father, Christopher C. Tennant.

Carolyn gave her life to the Lord at an early age. Her whole life was spent serving the Lord. She expressed her love for Christ through her music by serving many years in the Choir and as a pianist at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church where she was a member. Carolyn taught Sunday School and Bible School all her adult life. She also held Bible Study for many years at John Manchin’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well (now Genesis) Nursing Home. Carolyn also gave many students piano lessons. Music and poetry were the gifts that she offered to God and to anyone that would listen.

She was a wonderful writer and loved sharing her poems with friends and having them published in the Times West Virginian on special occasions. She had a book of poems published. She was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State College.

Carolyn is survived by her step sister, Ann (Robert) Moore II; nephews, Steve Freeland, Brad Freeland, Robert Moore III, Doug Moore, Charlie Moore; and nieces, Francie Moore Sincel and Lori Moore Wade.

Carolyn leaves behind many church friends. Thank you, Lord, for sharing Carolyn with us. Help us to share her love of Christ with others.

The family will receive friends at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Karen Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

