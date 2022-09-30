Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home.

Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.

Eagle had to be revived by Narcan while a 14-year-old was in the home, officers said.

Once awake and alert, court documents say Eagle told officers she smoked what she believed to be heroin prior to overdosing.

Eagle has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,012 bond.

