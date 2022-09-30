Hurricane Ian could impact Monongahela National Forest

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Visitors to the Monongahela National Forest this weekend may see impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain and high winds in some areas through Monday.

The southern half of the national forest has the most potential for flooding, officials said.

Visitors camping near a river or stream are asked to pay special attention to weather reports and move to higher ground if needed.

Visitors are also asked to keep an eye out for falling trees, mud slides, and other hazards associated with heavy rain and high winds.

Officials want to remind visitors that much of the forest does not have cell phone service and to carry extra food, water, and safety gear in case you become stranded.

All visitor facilities on the forest are open, except for those that have closed for the season, officials said.

Employees will assess facilities for damage and safety concerns once the storm has passed.

