Isaac Sylvester “Ike” Paugh, 88 of Hastings Run, Mt. Clare, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022, in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Philippi on February 28, 1934, a son of the late Isaac M. and Daisy (Nutter) Paugh. His wife of 50 years, Elinor Wray Hardman Paugh, whom he married on July 1, 1956, passed away on August 26, 2006. He is survived by four children Connie Sue Zebley and her husband Jeffrey of Laurel Valley, Stephen Wayne Paugh and his wife April of Philippi, Larry Eugene Paugh and his fiance’ Candi Custer of Wheeling, and Elaine Beth Harsh and her husband Randy of Philippi; four grandchildren Jennifer Brinkerhoff and her husband Andy of Laurel Valley; Jessica Kovalck and her husband Jason of Laurel Valley; Jason Paugh and his fiancé Lisa Pennington of Mt. Clare; and Cevin Paugh and his wife Amanda of Philippi; six great-grandchildren, Chloe Owens, Lyla Brinkerhoff, James Paugh, Kaylee Paugh, Isabella Paugh, and Diana Paugh. A sister, Judy Paugh; a sister-in-law, Helen Paugh, and special nephews, Vinson Paugh and Edward Paugh, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Lee Bise and Betty Jean Paugh; and his brothers, Daniel (Orso) Paugh and Edward D. Paugh. Ike served in the US Army from 1956 – 1958. He then worked for Stewarts’ Slaughterhouse and on their farm. He worked for Creasy Company as a truck driver for many years until they closed; and finished his work career with Huffman Construction. He was a very good fisherman, and enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed hunting ginseng and yellow root. Above all, he loved visiting with his family. The family would like to thank the loving staff at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility for the wonderful and affectionate care provided to Isaac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Activities Fund, West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell.

