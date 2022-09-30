Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was mild and mostly sunny, as a high-pressure system brought dry, stable air into our region, Today will be mild as well, but we’re ending September with cloudy skies and a chance of rain, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian will start lifting close to West Virginia throughout today, into the weekend. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with most of the clouds coming during the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. After 8 PM, the first batch of rain starts pushing into the highlands, east of NCWV. By midnight, widespread rain is pushing through all of NCWV, and this widespread rain will last through most of tonight into early-morning tomorrow. By tomorrow morning, we’ll likely see a few-tenths of an inch of rain. Gusty winds will also be a problem in some areas tonight, as the highlands will see wind gusts exceeding 30 mph throughout much of tonight, which may cause problems for tree branches, outdoor items and even power lines. So we’re watching carefully, but we have declared a First Alert Event for the mountains. Besides that, expect cloudy skies and lows in the low-50s. Tomorrow, more steady rain will push in throughout the afternoon and evening hours. A few downpours will be embedded in the steady rain, which may lead to slick roads and other problems. Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph are still likely in the highlands, although they should settle down in the evening. Besides that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the low-60s. The steady rain will last into Sunday morning, and it’s not until Sunday night that any leftover rain and cloud cover leaves our area. By the time the rain leaves, in total, some areas could see over one to two inches of rain. While that means flood risk is low, it still means slick conditions for any travel plans. Thereafter, high-pressure systems north and west of our region will keep skies partly clear, allowing temperatures to reach into the mid-60s and stay at that level. A cold front might bring some rain on Thursday, but other than that, the rest of the week is uneventful. In short, this weekend starts the month of October with rain chances and wind gusts, and next week should be mostly quiet.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with most of the clouds coming during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, expect a mild, gray afternoon. High: 64.

Tonight: Rain pushes through the highlands after 9 PM, and by midnight, much of NCWV should be seeing a steady rain pushing through our area. That round of rain lasts into tomorrow morning. Winds will come from the northeast at 10-20 mph. In the highlands, wind gusts could be between 30 - 40 mph, which could cause some problems. Besides that, temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Overall, tonight will be cool and rainy. Low: 51.

Saturday: The day starts with cloudy skies and a few showers in the morning. By the afternoon, we’re looking at more steady rain in the area. This steady rain will last through the day, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours. Downpours are likely at times, which could result in slick roads. Winds will come from the northeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. Overall, tomorrow will be rainy and dreary. High: 59.

Sunday: Skies will be cloudy, with steady rainfall in the morning and a few showers in the afternoon, before the rain and clouds start leaving in the evening. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s, below-average for early-October. Overall, Sunday will be rainy and cloudy, with mild temperatures. High: 57.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.