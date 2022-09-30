Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall.

Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln.

It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around the same time as a reported pursuit in the area, according to dispatch logs.

A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.