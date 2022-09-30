Lionel Howard Lowe

Published: Sep. 30, 2022
Lionel Howard Lowe, 77 years of Fairmont (formerly of Fairview), went to his Eternal Home on September 26, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Healthcare Center in Fairmont. Lionel was born on November 13, 1944 to the late James Willis and Elsie Lowe and was raised by his stepmother, Mary Edna Merrifield Lowe. Lionel enjoyed working as an employee at the Op-Shop in Fairmont and the Fairview Post Office as a janitor, where he interacted with many people. He attended St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Fairview and the Baptist Temple in Fairmont, and enjoyed going to camp with the work crew. He was a loyal member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #422. Lionel is survived by a stepbrother, Tom Lowe, and stepsister, Katy Day, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death were three sisters: Juanita Ashcraft, Mary Louise Yeager, and Wilma Lee Lowe. Four brothers: Jack Lowe, James Lowe, Richard Lowe, and Billy Ross Lowe. A stepbrother, Keith Lowe, and stepsister, Mary Steele (who cared for him after his stepmother passed). Lionel was a kind, compassionate, caring soul. He had an infectious giggle that made everyone around him laugh. He knew no strangers and made friends with everyone he met. He loved animals in general but he was particularly attracted to horses and collected all colors and sizes. Above all, he loved his cat and affectionately called he “Miss Kitty.” Lionel loved life and greeted everyone with a smile, finding the good in everything. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, and Andy Griffith and was an avid fan of West Virginia Basketball. Lionel loved and was loved on this earth and now abides with the God of Love, who will hold him forever in his bosom. Much appreciation and thanks go to the many nurses and entire staff of John Manchin Sr. Healthcare that gave him so much love, attention, and care. We are truly grateful for each of them. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

