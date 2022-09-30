People’s Bank Player of the Week: South Harrison’s Noah Burnside

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison’s Noah Burnside if this our People’s Bank Player of the Week.

In the Hawks 41-6 road win over the Titans last Friday, Burnside had 14 carries for 185 yards resulting in one of the most impressive numbers of the week - five touchdowns.

“Seeing that were being able to go out there and actually get some wins, and that what were doing is paying off an all the work that we’ve done starting at the beginning of august is starting to pay off and were just gonna keep going, racking up them wins,” said Burnside.

All but one of the senior’s touchdowns were scored last Friday, so what was it that clicked? Burnside says it was a combination of lowering his shoulder, allowing him to find the hole better, “I think I started hitting the hole a whole lot better and I think our line started blocking rally good and we both kind of synched in that and had a good game,” and not overthinking it, “It’s kind of a thing that if you don’t look and you don’t think you just run right through it then it kind of works a lot better and that’s what I did,” Burnside said.

Now that it clicked, so has the trust Burnside has in his own abilities.

“It gave me a lot of just confidence in being able to see what I’m doing is paying off that if I come out and do that on Friday than I can rush for just as many,” said Burnside.

The Hawk grew up watching South Harrison football and admired the hype around it. Having a 200-yd rushing game is a goal but at the end of the day, Burnside wants to live up to the type of football he watched on the Hawks’ field when he was a kid, “They were just good so good and it was just the hype about it, the stands were packed and I always wanted to be like that but I hope I’m living up to that, I’m trying,” Burnside said.

