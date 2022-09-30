Philippi man sentenced to 50 years for child pornography

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for using young children to produce sexually explicit videos, officials said.

28-year-old Jon Travis Yost, of Philippi, victimized multiple children in the process of producing pornographic films, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld says Yost did all of this while still on probation for a sex crime from state court.

“Mr. Yost won’t be able to harm any children in the jail cell where he will be living for the next 50 years,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “Sadly, his victims will continue to suffer from the damage he has done, and some may never fully recover.”

Yost was sentenced as a result of his conviction of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction.”

His prior conviction was for Third Degree Sexual Assault in the Circuit Court of Barbour County, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

