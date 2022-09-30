Philippi man sentenced to 50 years for child pornography

Jon Travis Yost
Jon Travis Yost(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for using young children to produce sexually explicit videos, officials said.

28-year-old Jon Travis Yost, of Philippi, victimized multiple children in the process of producing pornographic films, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld says Yost did all of this while still on probation for a sex crime from state court.

“Mr. Yost won’t be able to harm any children in the jail cell where he will be living for the next 50 years,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “Sadly, his victims will continue to suffer from the damage he has done, and some may never fully recover.”

Yost was sentenced as a result of his conviction of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction.”

His prior conviction was for Third Degree Sexual Assault in the Circuit Court of Barbour County, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Barbour County man indicted on child pornography charges (11/3/2021)

Barbour County man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge (5/16/2022)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says
(Source KSWO)
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

Latest News

State Auditor talks about transparency.
State Auditor visits Morgantown to discuss transparency in government spending
Wisdom to Wealth
Five-week-old Adilynn “Addi Jo” Goodnight of Birch River in Nicholas County was the first...
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital welcomes first patients, performs first surgery
Experts look at social stressors affecting Black Americans