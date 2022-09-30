Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement are at the home of a Buckhannon councilman.

The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News.

It’s unclear at this time why police are at the home.

McCauley previously served as the City Attorney, a member of the Buckhannon Planning Commission, and as mayor.

His current term as a city councilman runs through 2026.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.