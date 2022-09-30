University boy’s soccer advances to the O.V.A.C Championship

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WDTV) - University boy’s soccer advanced to the O.V.A.C Championship with a 2-1 win over Steubenville on Wednesday night.

The Hawk’s Alex Lopez Maldonado put University on the board in the first half, but the Big Reds matched it with one of their own before the break.

A 1-1 end to the game lead to an eventual shootout between the two. Hawk’s Riley Nett found a spot right through the middle to give UHS the edge and it was goalkeeper Connor Montgomery who sealed the deal for the Hawks’ victory.

