Willa Billie Musgrove, 61, of Fairmont, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Billie was born in Washington, D.C. to Charles “Bud” Henderson and Betty Hayes Henderson, and stepmother, Sue Henderson. Billie loved coloring, listening to music, and baseball. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which she would often call her father, Bud, to debate on who would win. Her most precious past time was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her two daughters, Jody (Derek) Musgrove and Jessica Musgrove, both of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Maddie DeVault, Brayden O’Neil, and Harmony Walde; a sister-in-law, Jackie Henderson of Fairmont; and several aunts and uncles. In addition to her mother, Betty Henderson, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Keith Henderson and Randy Henderson; and the love of her life, Scotty “Scott” Hallums. Billie will always live in our hearts and be remembered by her witty personality. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, in Fairmont on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

