5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights

Recaps from week 6 match-ups across North Central West Virginia
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are past the halfway point in the season! Let’s take a look at some highlights from this week’s contests:

Fairmont Senior - North Marion

Lewis County - Lincoln

Valley - South Harrison

Buckhannon-Upshur - University

Webster County - Clay-Battelle

Elkins - Grafton

Braxton County - Liberty

Tucker County - Pendleton County

Bridgeport - Parkersburg South

Doddridge County - Wirt County

Hundred - Montcalm

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
William Trusler
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Angel Eagle
Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

Latest News

Breaking down WVU's offense ahead of Texas
Breaking down the Mountaineers’ offense ahead of Texas
University boy's soccer advances to the OVAC Championship
University boy’s soccer advances to the O.V.A.C Championship
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings - Week 5
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings - Week 5
A family effort for success: Irene and Caroline Riggs
A family effort for success