Annual weekend of bull riding kicks off in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Bull riders from across the region were in Jane Lew for the annual Spiker Bull Ride.

The event had gone on for over a decade and was back again.

The bull riding kicked off September 30 at 6:30 p.m. with a competition throughout the night.

In addition to the riding there were some food vendors and horseback riding.

“This is an annual event my son John Bob has. He enjoys the rodeo business. He fought bulls for 19 years, and then he retired. But he wanted to continue to have the bull ride here,” John Spiker said.

The riding continued October 1, with gates opened at 3 p.m. and riding to start at 5:00 p.m..

