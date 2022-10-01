Annual weekend of bull riding kicks off in Jane Lew

The annual bull ride opens for first night of events.
The annual bull ride opens for first night of events.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Bull riders from across the region were in Jane Lew for the annual Spiker Bull Ride.

The event had gone on for over a decade and was back again.

The bull riding kicked off September 30 at 6:30 p.m. with a competition throughout the night.

In addition to the riding there were some food vendors and horseback riding.

“This is an annual event my son John Bob has. He enjoys the rodeo business. He fought bulls for 19 years, and then he retired. But he wanted to continue to have the bull ride here,” John Spiker said.

The riding continued October 1, with gates opened at 3 p.m. and riding to start at 5:00 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Orion Kermit flies into the eye of Hurricane Ian
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian