Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade.

Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats.

Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration.

There were food trucks and performances by the band Amici, as well as the Homecoming Court presentation.

Homecoming Queen Gracie Nardella said she was not expecting to be voted Queen.

“I was super surprised. Everyone was really excited for me. Then I was really excited. At first, I was like, oh. I really don’t deserve this. Then everyone was excited and that made me feel good about it,” Nardella added.

She said that the best part of being Queen was getting to wear her crown.

