Pro-Life convention held in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians for Life gives people the opportunity to educate themselves on abortion-related issues.

Olivia Gans Turner is the American Victims of Abortion Director. She travels all over the country to give her testimony on informed consent laws and parental notification laws as well as abortion complications.

“We need t realize that at this moment in time in history that our country is a country that has been deeply wounded by 40 years of legalized abortion. We are witnessing right now is a cry from the heart of America to find better solutions for women when they are pregnant and families in general.”

Attendees were treated with information packets, music, and a pro-life video. Turner says she is a woman who had an abortion and she knows the problems they can cause.

“I am a woman who has had an abortion and I realize that at this moment in time messages and voices of what is like to experience the problems connected to pregnancy are often met with negativity and rejection. We have answers in the pro-life movement that expand beyond that. Your value and your child’s are valuable. We can do this together.”

