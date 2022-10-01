Rain ends tomorrow, leading to a mostly sunny week

Temperatures will steadily climb after Ian exits the region.
highs tomorrow
highs tomorrow(WDTV)
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of what is now Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian have been circulating over West Virginia today, and will continue to do so through tomorrow morning. The system will steadily move east, decreasing showers from west to east over the course of tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will follow suit through the evening, clearing out for the rest of the night. This will likely allow some patchy fog to form Monday morning, but after that dissipates, expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Only a few clouds will pass by through Thursday, as temperatures inch their way back to the low 70s in the lowlands. Then, a cold front wielding light rain showers crosses over us from west to east Thursday night, resulting in another big temperature drop to start the weekend.

