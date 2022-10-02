Elkins, Morgantown and Braxton girls’ soccer get big wins Saturday.

Full recap of NCWV soccer scores for Oct. 1 games
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - FULL RECAP OF NCWV SOCCER SCORES FOR OCT. 1

(All missing scores have not been reported to WVSSAC as of 8:42 on 10/1)

Boys’ Soccer

University 0 - Wheeling Park 3

Notre Dame - Elkins - Cancelled/PPD

Fairmont Senior 0 - Charleston Catholic 1

Trinity 0 - Linsly 1

Girls’ Soccer

Keyser 0 - East Fairmont 5

Fairmont Senior 0 - Charleston Catholic 4

Parkersburg South 0 - Morgantown 2 (OVAC CHAMPIONSHIP)

St. Joseph Central (Huntington) 1 - Grafton 2

Tyler Consolidated 0 - Braxton County 12

Buckhannon-Upshur 3 - Brooke 1

Lewis County 0 - Elkins 10

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
William Trusler
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Angel Eagle
Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

Latest News

Morgantown Girls' Soccer OVAC - @MohiganAthletic
Morgantown Girls’ Soccer defeats Parkersburg South 2-0, wins OVAC Championship
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas 3
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas
5th Quarter Pregame Show: North Marion
5th Quarter Pregame Show: North Marion
Breaking down WVU's offense ahead of Texas
Breaking down the Mountaineers’ offense ahead of Texas