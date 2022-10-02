Elkins, Morgantown and Braxton girls’ soccer get big wins Saturday.
Full recap of NCWV soccer scores for Oct. 1 games
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - FULL RECAP OF NCWV SOCCER SCORES FOR OCT. 1
(All missing scores have not been reported to WVSSAC as of 8:42 on 10/1)
Boys’ Soccer
University 0 - Wheeling Park 3
Notre Dame - Elkins - Cancelled/PPD
Fairmont Senior 0 - Charleston Catholic 1
Trinity 0 - Linsly 1
Girls’ Soccer
Keyser 0 - East Fairmont 5
Fairmont Senior 0 - Charleston Catholic 4
Parkersburg South 0 - Morgantown 2 (OVAC CHAMPIONSHIP)
St. Joseph Central (Huntington) 1 - Grafton 2
Tyler Consolidated 0 - Braxton County 12
Buckhannon-Upshur 3 - Brooke 1
Lewis County 0 - Elkins 10
