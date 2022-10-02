Elkins, Morgantown and Braxton girls’ soccer get big wins Saturday.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - FULL RECAP OF NCWV SOCCER SCORES FOR OCT. 1

(All missing scores have not been reported to WVSSAC as of 8:42 on 10/1)

Boys’ Soccer

University 0 - Wheeling Park 3

Notre Dame - Elkins - Cancelled/PPD

Fairmont Senior 0 - Charleston Catholic 1

Trinity 0 - Linsly 1

Girls’ Soccer

Keyser 0 - East Fairmont 5

Fairmont Senior 0 - Charleston Catholic 4

Parkersburg South 0 - Morgantown 2 (OVAC CHAMPIONSHIP)

St. Joseph Central (Huntington) 1 - Grafton 2

Tyler Consolidated 0 - Braxton County 12

Buckhannon-Upshur 3 - Brooke 1

Lewis County 0 - Elkins 10

