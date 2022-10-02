Morgantown Girls’ Soccer defeats Parkersburg South 2-0, wins OVAC Championship

Junior Gracie Brown scores both goals for Mohigans
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans defeated Parkersburg South 2-0 on Saturday to win the OVAC championship. Gracie Brown, a junior for the team, scored both goals in the match for the Mohigans. Brown has been a leading goal scorer for Morgantown, averaging 1.2 goals per match. Brown ranks in the top 25 of points, goals and assists for the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps.

The team is now on a nine-game winning streak, winning 11 games overall throughout the season. Morgantown’s next matchup will be against Brooke on Oct. 3rd.

