Rain from Ian is out; sunshine is in

Expect a mostly dry and sunny week!
highs tomorrow
highs tomorrow(WDTV)
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the course of this morning, the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian made their way east, decreasing rain showers in our area from west to east. Now we are left with cloudy skies, but clouds will be clearing out overnight tonight as well. This may result in some AM patchy valley fog, but after that burns off, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s. While Ian has moved out of West Virginia, it will be meandering over the New Jersey/Delaware area into midweek; on Tuesday, some of those clouds will get pushed back into our area. Precipitation will stay well to our east, and clouds will retreat back to the east Tuesday night, leading to sunny skies once again on Wednesday. Temperatures may actually reach average for the first time in a while later this week (low 70s), but a cold front crossing over us Thursday night will usher in much cooler air for the weekend, dropping us back to the mid/upper 50s. This front may carry a few light showers with it, but this is still up for debate; the higher elevations do have the best chance at seeing precipitation, as opposed to the lowlands. Any rain we do see would be very light and not accumulate to much, nor would it linger for very long.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. High: 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 70

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
William Trusler
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

highs tomorrow
Rain ends tomorrow, leading to a mostly sunny week
Expected highs for today, September 30, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 30, 2022
Expected highs for today, September 29, 2022
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 29, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
FIRST ALERT EVENT