Rain from Ian is out; sunshine is in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the course of this morning, the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian made their way east, decreasing rain showers in our area from west to east. Now we are left with cloudy skies, but clouds will be clearing out overnight tonight as well. This may result in some AM patchy valley fog, but after that burns off, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s. While Ian has moved out of West Virginia, it will be meandering over the New Jersey/Delaware area into midweek; on Tuesday, some of those clouds will get pushed back into our area. Precipitation will stay well to our east, and clouds will retreat back to the east Tuesday night, leading to sunny skies once again on Wednesday. Temperatures may actually reach average for the first time in a while later this week (low 70s), but a cold front crossing over us Thursday night will usher in much cooler air for the weekend, dropping us back to the mid/upper 50s. This front may carry a few light showers with it, but this is still up for debate; the higher elevations do have the best chance at seeing precipitation, as opposed to the lowlands. Any rain we do see would be very light and not accumulate to much, nor would it linger for very long.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. High: 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 70

