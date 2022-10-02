A reenactment was held to wrap up Pioneer Day

Civil War Reenactment at Pioneer Day
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Civil War reenactment was apart of the 19th annual Pioneer Day event that concluded Sunday.

Several reenactors had tents set up to show visitors what a camp looked like during the Civil War.

Reenactor Rebecca Page talked about the importance of holding reenactments and events like Pioneer Day.

Page said, “I hope they learn the history. I am a firm believer that if we don’t know the good and the bad of our history, we are bound to repeat it.”

The two day long event had vendors, music, demonstrations and more on Saturday and the reenactment on Sunday.

More information on Pioneer Day can be found on their Facebook Page:

Wirt County Pioneer Day - Facebook

