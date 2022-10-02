WVU falls to Texas 38-20

AUSTIN, TX (WDTV) - WVU fell to Texas 38 to 20 in the Mountaineers’ second Big 12 loss of the 2022 season.

In the first quarter, both teams’ first drives resulted in punts before Texas took over on their own 40-yard line.

The Longhorns immediately marched downfield on a seven play, 60-yard drive to put the first points on the board: 7-0 Texas.

The Mountaineers struggled to get a drive of longer than 25 yards throughout the first half, with the first one coming as the final scoring drive of the first half. In the meantime, Texas scored touchdowns on 3 consecutive drives, making the score 28-7 at halftime in favor of the Longhorns.

In the second half, Texas would continue its dominance, scoring on their first drive via a 44-yard TD to Xavier Worthy. It extended the score to 35-7.

Early in the third quarter, Worthy had already amassed 115 yards, 2 TDs and multiple 40+ yard receptions. Hudson Card had only targeted him 8 times in the contest.

Texas would go on a streak of six consecutive drives without punting, doing so in their first drive of the game and in their eighth. The team scored on five of those six drives, only losing one to halftime clock expiration.

JT Daniels found success, but struggled in comparison to prior weeks. Entering the contest, JT Daniels had never had less than a 57% completion percentage, never falling below 66 percent since the Pitt contest. During the third quarter, Daniels had connected on 55% of his passes, amassing 183 yards and one TD to Kaden Prather.

West Virginia scored in the fourth quarter thanks to a 1-yard run from Tony Mathis. The extra point following made the score 35-14 with 14:56 remaining in the contest.

Texas again scored on a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, making the score 38-14.

Justin Johnson Jr. and the Mountaineers would respond with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter. Johnson Jr. capped off a long scoring drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown: 38-20. The two point conversion failed, leaving the deficit at 18.

Texas was able to finish off the clock, winning 38-20.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.