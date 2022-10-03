Child nutrition, obesity in West Virginia is a growing concern

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Childhood nutrition and obesity continues to be an issue in West Virginia.

According to State of Childhood Obesity, West Virginia is one of the most obese states in the nation.

Mary-Ann Philips, a pediatrician with WVU Medicine, says she has seen obesity affecting youth more and more. She says about 20% of her patients who are in their teens are obese and that genetics are a heavy factor.

“I think it’s important to be active as a family and make healthy changes together,” Philips said. “Focusing on one part of it, diet or exercise doesn’t do it. We have to do it all together. Working together to make healthy changes in your diet that will stick long term.”

Philips recommends children to get at least 60 minutes of exercise a day along with three healthy meals. That means getting enough calories and protein but staying away from sugary drinks and snacks.

Overall, Philips says tackling obesity comes down to lifestyle decisions that aren’t always easy.

“That means getting out there moving and getting that heart rate up. I know it’s hard because it is winter. It’s not as easy not but try to do activities around the house like games and things do to together to stay active,” Philips said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.