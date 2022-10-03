BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Darlene Ann Cogar, 73 of Jumbo went to Heaven Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born September 22, 1949 in Peeltree, WV and was the daughter of the late Fred and Tressie Hammons Fisher. Darlene met and married the love of her life, Billy Duane Cogar at the age of 17 and this past April 1st they celebrated 55 years of marriage together. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and daughter. She enjoyed traveling and participating in the lumberjack events alongside her husband for many years. She was a homemaker, a volunteer and a great friend that was always ready to help those in need. Surviving are her loving husband Billy Duane Cogar; sons, Billy G. Cogar (Kathy), Clinton Cogar, Zachary and Bosley Hall; daughters, Lori Cogar Winkler (John) and Sebrena Cogar Hall (Oliver); grandchildren, Ricky Tracy II, Jacob Winkler, Cole Cogar, Crystal Cogar, Lynsey Crowl, Marcus and Randi Stump; great grandchildren, Ayden Walker, Cora Cogar, Titus and Asher Tracy and Violet Trotter; mother in law, Emogene Cogar Salisbury and many other extended family members, friends and neighbors. Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Cogar family.

