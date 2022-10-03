Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By KDVR staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KDVR) - Entertainment giant Disney has blocked its content from being shown on Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV.

That millions of Americans are without the Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets.

Disney says despite months of negotiation, Dish and Sling declined to reach a fair market-based agreement.

On the other side, Dish and Sling claim Disney just walked away from the negotiation table.

The ABC TV markets affected by the blackout include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston and Fresno.

Disney says it is urging Dish and Sling to continue work on minimizing the service disruption to their customers.

