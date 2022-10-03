Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7.

The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival.

Officials say all other business transactions and written testing will continue as normal.

Road skills tests will be offered again beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11 after the Columbus Day holiday.

Other regional offices nearby that are able to give skills’ tests include Clarksburg, Fairmont and Flatwoods.

