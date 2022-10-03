Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday

West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7.

The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival.

Officials say all other business transactions and written testing will continue as normal.

Road skills tests will be offered again beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11 after the Columbus Day holiday.

Other regional offices nearby that are able to give skills’ tests include Clarksburg, Fairmont and Flatwoods.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

Latest News

WVDOT helps rural agencies acquire minivans to serve seniors
WVDOT helps rural agencies acquire minivans to serve seniors
James W. “Bil” McGahan III
Fairmont State names new deputy chief of police
Fairmont State names new deputy chief of police
W.Va. AG warns of charity, disaster scams in wake of Hurricane Ian