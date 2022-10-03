Evelyn Mardelle Moneypenny, 89, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on October, 02, 2022. Evelyn was born in Weston on October 19, 1932, a daughter of the late Granville Alexander Cayton and Lucille Wilson Cayton. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by two sons: James Carpenter and William Moneypenny; two brothers: Claude and Bud Cayton; and three sisters: Virginia Myers, Norma Cowley, and Mattie McClung. On November 21, 1953, Evelyn married Kenneth Lee Moneypenny and together they shared 42 wonderful years before his passing on September 19, 1996. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Evelyn are her two sons: Ronnie Carpenter and wife, Peggy, of Winchester, VA, and Charles Moneypenny and wife, Tina, of West Union; ten grandchildren: Jimmy Carpenter and wife Tracie, Lori Williams and companion, Tim Adams, Sherry Withrow and husband, Gary, Kristy Horner and husband, Chris, Russell Carpenter and wife ‚Jennifer, Chad Moneypenny and wife ,Emily, Jennifer Lipscomb and fiancé, Doug Heater, Julie Blake and husband, Josh, Shane Moneypenny, and Kasey Moneypenny; twenty-five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four siblings: Bill Cayton and wife, Dee, of Walkersville, Thorne Cayton and wife, Donna, of Weston, Charlie Cayton and wife, Karen, of Parkersburg, and Helen Carder of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a Walkersville High School graduate. She worked at Huntington Bank as a teller for several years until retirement. Evelyn was a member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Weston, the Weston Chapter #40 Order of The Eastern Star, and Lewis County Relay for Life. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and sight-seeing. Evelyn loved listening to George Jones. Her bravery will never be forgotten as Evelyn courageously won her battle against breast cancer twice. Evelyn’s selfless and honest nature will be deeply missed by all who loved her. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Evelyn’s honor towards Lewis County Memorial Gardens upkeep. Donations can be mailed to 765 U.S. HWY 33 E. Weston, WV, 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Edward Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Evelyn Mardelle Moneypenny. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

