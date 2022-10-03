Fairmont State names new deputy chief of police

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has named James W. “Bil” McGahan III Deputy Chief of Police of the Fairmont State Police Department.

McGahan brings 37 years of experience to the position.

McGahan previously served as a Corporal and Lead Officer for the Fairmont State University Police Department since 2019.

Prior to his tenure at Fairmont State, McGahan held the position of Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Clarksburg.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to continue serving the Fairmont State University Police Department as the Deputy Chief,” McGahan said. “I look forward to further engaging with our campus and surrounding communities in this position.”

In addition to his extensive background in local law enforcement, McGahan has 14 years of experience in security management serving in roles within the Defense Forensics and Biometrics Agency of the U.S. Army Office of the Provost Marshal General.

“Bil’s experience as a law enforcement professional and instructor will be invaluable for both the Fairmont State Police Department and Fairmont State University Police Academy,” said Fairmont State University Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy, Jeffrey McCormick. “We’re thrilled to have him take on this leadership role.”

McGahan assumed the role of Deputy Chief on September 24.

